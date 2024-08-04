Aquarius: Stay calm and tension-free today. You'll handle monetary transactions throughout the day, and by the end, you'll have saved a good amount. Minor changes will be made around the house to improve its appearance. Avoid falling in love too easily. Work will go smoothly, and you'll be in a good mood all day. You will have the chance to spend time with your lover and express your feelings. While your neighbors might try to disrupt your married life, your bond will remain strong.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM.

Remedy: Offer seven almonds and seven grains of black grams at a Shani temple to strengthen your love life.