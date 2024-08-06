Aquarius: Your positive outlook and confidence are likely to impress those around you today. If you have borrowed money from a relative, be prepared to return it. Children should focus on their studies and plan for the future. Resolve any long-standing quarrels today, as waiting until tomorrow might be too late. If you think you can handle important tasks without assistance, you may be mistaken. Today, indulge in activities you loved during your childhood. However, your spouse might seem less sensitive to your health today.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM.

Remedy: Improve mutual understanding with your partner by wearing Rudraksha on a copper chain.