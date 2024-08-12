Aries: Be extra cautious about your health, especially if you have blood pressure concerns. Financially, you will stay strong. The favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras today will present you with multiple opportunities to earn money. Your eagerness to learn will lead to making new friends. Avoid any involvement in eve-teasing. It's a good day to launch a new venture in partnership, and everyone involved is likely to benefit. However, think carefully before committing to a partnership. Don't waste your valuable time; remember that once it's gone, it won't come back. Today, your spouse may reveal a less pleasant side of themselves. Remedy: Recite any of Lord Shiva's mantras for a blissful love life, as this will reduce the malefic effects of Mars and bring positive outcomes.

Lucky Color: Pink

Pink Lucky Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM