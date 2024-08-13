Aries: Don't waste time criticizing others, as it may impact your health. Instead, focus on your father's advice, which could be valuable at work. Prioritize the needs of your family members and engage with them in both their joys and sorrows, showing them that you care. Embrace new relationships for happiness. Your boss might commend your work today. It's also a good day for self-reflection; take some time to understand yourself better if you feel overwhelmed. Romance is in the air, and you'll enjoy a delightful time with your partner, filled with good food, pleasant fragrances, and happiness. Remedy: For excellent health, recite the mantra Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Color: Brown

Brown Lucky Time: 11:15 AM to 12:45 PM