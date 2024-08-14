Aries: Be cautious of your impulsive tendencies as they might lead to significant health issues. Steer clear of unnecessary expenses and questionable financial ventures. Your love life is set to improve, with stronger companionship and bonding on the horizon. Promotions or financial rewards may be in store for those who deserve them at work. Although you'll finally have some time to yourself after being busy for a while, a household chore might take up most of it. Expect to have an unforgettable day with your spouse today. Remedy: Recite the mantra Palasha Pushpa Sanghasham, Taaraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudraathmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamaamyaham 11 times for positive energy.

Lucky Color: Green

Green Lucky Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM