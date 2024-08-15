Aries: Today could bring relief from a long-standing illness, making it a positive day overall. However, be cautious about lending money to relatives who haven't repaid previous loans. An evening at the movies or a dinner with your spouse will likely leave you feeling relaxed and happy. Be mindful of your words with your partner, as harsh remarks could lead to regret later. If you're taking a day off, don't worry—things should go smoothly in your absence, and any issues that arise can be easily resolved upon your return. A shopping trip today might lead to finding a beautiful dress material for yourself. However, your spouse might intentionally say something that upsets you, causing some emotional distress. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Color: Aqua

Aqua Lucky Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM