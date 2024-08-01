Aries: Don't get nervous or lose confidence when meeting high-profile individuals; maintaining composure is as crucial for your well-being as capital is for a business. Long overdue arrears and dues will finally be recovered. Relatives and friends might drop by for a wonderful evening. Brighten your lover's day with a lovely smile. If you need to take a day off, don't worry—things will run smoothly in your absence. If any issues arise, you'll easily resolve them when you return. Feeling pressed for time with family and friends can be upsetting, and you might experience this today. Your life partner will make great efforts to ensure your happiness today. Remedy: Use silver plates and spoons for better health and fitness.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm