Aries: Be extra cautious about your health, especially if you have blood pressure concerns. Any money-related issues can be resolved today, leading to financial benefits. Though a period of tension may arise, family support will be helpful. Even valuable gifts might not bring cheer, as they could be rejected by your partner. Prioritize any backlog of correspondence and focus on important issues today. Your spouse might slightly affect your reputation negatively. Remedy: To remove barriers in your love life, offer whole turmeric (साबुत हल्दी) in flowing water.

Lucky Color: White

White Lucky Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM