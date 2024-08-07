Aries: Avoid consuming exposed food as it may lead to illness. Financial improvement is on the horizon. However, be prepared for personal issues caused by those close to you. You will encounter a supportive and understanding friend. Remember not to take your seniors for granted. Workplace issues might upset you and distract you from your tasks. Do you believe that married life is about making compromises? If so, today you will realize that it's one of the best experiences of your life. Remedy: Drink water from a silver vessel to maintain good health.

Lucky Color: Turquoise

Turquoise Lucky Time: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM