Aries: Today promises relief from a prolonged illness, bringing you a beneficial day. However, past excessive spending may catch up with you, leading to a dire need for money without any immediate solution. Criticizing others unnecessarily could draw criticism from relatives, wasting your time and yielding no benefits. It's wise to change this habit. Your lover might be in an unpredictable mood, so maintaining your best behavior is crucial. Fresh problems could arise at work, especially if you don't handle situations diplomatically. You'll have some free time today, which you can use to meditate and achieve mental peace. Your spouse might express frustration over your not-so-happy married life. As a remedy, consider improving your monetary conditions by placing reed over windows and doors.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Maroon Lucky Time: 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM