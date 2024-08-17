Bhubaneswar: Retired IAS officer Asit Kumar Tripathy has resigned from the post of chairman of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

The state government has accepted the resignation of Tripathy as WODC chairman, said a notification issued by the Planning and Convergence Department today.

Tripathy, a former Chief Secretary of Odisha, had been appointed as the chairman of WODC by the previous BJD government in Odisha in 2020.

The former bureaucrat had also been given the additional charge of advisor (regional development) to then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.