Bhubaneswar: Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Odisha will receive Rs One lakh Eighty thousand assistance soon. Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Rabi Naik said beneficiaries of the housing scheme will avail Rs Two lakh if the MGNREGA assistance is included. The financial aid amount has been increased from the existing Rs One lakh Twenty thousand.

Naik further informed Rs 20,000 assistance will be provided to households in rural areas for the construction of toilet. The Odisha government will provide additional assistance to the households. Earlier, households were receiving Rs 12,000 assistance for toilet.

The Minister said each house that will be built under the PM Awas Yojana will be a model house. Piped water supply and electricity connection facilities will be ensured to every house.

The detailed guidelines will soon be issued, the Minister informed.