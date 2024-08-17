Kantabanji: Mystery shrouds the death of a youth in Balangir district whose body was recovered from an under-construction septic tank in Kantabanji area this morning.

Some villagers initially spotted a body in the under-construction septic tank of a school in Kantabanji. Upon receiving information from villagers, the fire personnel rushed to the spot. The fire personnel fished out the youth's body after much effort with the help of villagers.

The youth has been identified as Jalandhara Majhi from Badabanki village under Tureikela police limits.

The police reached the spot and seized the body.

Gaurang Charan Sahu, SDPO, Kantabanji said the cause behind the death of Jalandhara will be ascertained after post-mortem. A pair of clothes and mobile phone have been seized from the spot as well.

The police official said call details of the seized mobile phone are being examined. Further investigation is going on.

A villager said the situation in the area is tense following recovery of the youth’s body.