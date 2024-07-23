Kaniha: A man sustained grievous injuries today as he fell from a height while working in super thermal power plant of NTPC at Kaniha in Angul district.

The injured was identified as Lipu Bhutia from Sanatribida village of the district. He works as a mechanical assistant in the plant.

According to a source, due to reasons not known yet, Lipu fell on a bamboo pole, which was kept there for the last several days. It pierced into his abdomen from one side to another and he became critical.

Some other workers of the plant rescued Lipu from a pool of blood and rushed him to a health facility in Kaniha for treatment in critical condition.

Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after his condition deteriorated.

Health condition of the worker is not out of danger now, a doctor treating him said.