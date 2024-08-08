Bhubaneswar: In response to the possible infiltration attempts by Bangladeshi nationals into Odisha due to the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh, Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Kumar Sarangi today said six coastal districts of the state have been placed on high alert.

The top cop said Odisha's coastal and marine police have been instructed to remain on high alert.

"We have issued directives to all coastal districts and marine police stations to stay vigilant and prevent the entry of illegal immigrants into our territory," said Sarangi.

The alert involves 18 police stations across the coastal districts, with particular focus on nine marine police stations located in Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara. Given the proximity of these 3 districts to Bangladesh, they have been specifically instructed to maintain heightened vigilance, the DGP said.

Additional manpower has been allocated to the marine police stations in these areas to monitor the situation more effectively. In accordance with standard procedures, the marine police have been directed to intensify their patrolling activities up to five nautical miles from the shore, the police official said.

In light of recent attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh, additional security measures have also been put in place in Puri, he added.