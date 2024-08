Around 300 people from various parts of Odisha, including patients and their relatives, had traveled to Kharika village under Keshpur police limits in West Bengal's Medinipur district for treatment by a local healer.

However, on their way back, they were attacked by over a hundred Bangladeshi infiltrators, who blocked and damaged the vehicles carrying the Odias. The attackers also assaulted the patients and their relatives.

Keshpur police, upon receiving the information, arrived at the scene and rescued everyone, taking them to the police station. However, the attackers continued their rampage even inside the police station, leading the authorities to seek military assistance. The rescued persons were then moved to a nearby flood shelter for safety.

Among those affected, Sandeep Panigrahi, Mithun Nayak, and Ganesh Mahapatra from Mitrapur area of Nilgiri block in Balasore district informed Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi about the incident over phone. In response, MP Sarangi immediately contacted West Bengal officials and informed Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi about the situation.

After the CM's intervention, all of them returned home safely as special buses were arranged to bring them back.

Notably, for the past few days, Bangladesh has been witnessing severe riots, with Hindu communities being targeted. Temples have been vandalized and set on fire. Meanwhile, in Odisha, Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally and engaging in various businesses are facing opposition.