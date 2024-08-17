Bhubaneswar: Day after the Commissionerate of Police unearthed an illegal SIM Box in Bhubaneswar, more shocking revelations have been made by the police today. Twin City Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda revealed that the SIM box was being operated under the directive of a Bangladesh national.

Panda told mediapersons the police have found during the investigation that the arrested person Raju Mondal, a resident of West Bengal, was operating the SIM Box in Bhubaneswar and Asadur Zaman, a Bangladesh national was the handler.

Zaman paid for house rent, internet connection charges and other expenses being borne by Mondal, the Police Commissioner said.

Zaman came to India on October 21, 2023 via Agartala and stayed for quite some period. He moved out of India on December 24, 2023 via Haridaspur, the cop informed.

During his visit to India, Zaman visited Bhubaneswar along with Mondal and set up the SIM Box here. They stayed in Lingaraj Hotel in Bhubaneswar.

Revealing further the Twin City Police Commissioner said two more SIM Boxes are still active in other parts of the country apart from Bhubaneswar.

The police yesterday seized 255 active SIMs from the SIM Box. Investigation is going on to find out the details of the calls made through the SIM Box. Calls from several countries including China, Pakistan and the Middle East were received through the seized SIM Box, the Twin City Police Commissioner said.

Panda also mentioned that Mondal will be taken into remand for further probe. If the need arises, the Commissionerate Police will take help of the central investigating agencies. The probe will also ascertain whether the SIM Box was used for terror activities.

A SIM Box is used to route SMS messages and calls through a VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) system using multiple SIM cards from different mobile operators. With the help of this device, VoIP calls can be intercepted and routed through a SIM card to the mobile network which will make the call appear as a local call. SMS messages can be sent via prepaid SIM cards in the box.