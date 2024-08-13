Bargarh: Gopal Sahu, the former 'Kansa Maharaja' actor of the famous Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, passed away at the age of 70, today.

Sahu, who had been suffering from diabetes, was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Following his demise, a large number of people gathered at his residence in Barpali to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Born in Balangir district, Sahu gained widespread recognition for portraying the 'Kansa Maharaja' character in Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, where he performed the iconic role for 25 years. Despite his real name being Gopal (a name associated with Lord Krishna), he was popularly known as Kansa Maharaja.

Sahu played the character 23 times in two phases from 1984 to 2008. Professionally, he was a police officer, but his passion was acting.

His performances attracted huge crowds, and his presence, along with his sharp wit, left an indelible mark on the audience during the city visit on elephant. He was honoured by many prestigious institutions for his contributions to arts.