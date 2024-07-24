Bhubaneswar: BJP MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi was elected as the Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly today.

Bhoi, a legislator from Talsara Assembly segment in Sundargarh district, was unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly, announced Speaker Surama Padhy in the House.

Bhoi was the lone candidate for Deputy Speaker post. He had submitted his candidature for the post yesterday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam congratulated Bhoi for his election as the Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly.

Bhoi had been first elected to the Odisha Assembly from Talsara seat on a BJP ticket in 2019. He retained the seat in 2024 Assembly polls in the state.