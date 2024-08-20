Bhubaneswar: In view of the bandh call given by members of the Bhim Army, National Conference of Dalit Organisation and other Dalit organisations tomorrow, the Odisha Government has directed Secretaries and senior officials to beef up security arrangements for Lok Seva Bhawan and Kharavela Bhawan.

The Home Department has advised the officers and employees of the departments working in the Lok Seva Bhawan, Kharavela Bhawan, Rajiv Bhawan and the Heads of Department building to reach the office by 9:30 AM.

The front gates of the Lok Seva Bhawan will be closed at 10:15 AM tomorrow and all the passage will be regulated through the rear gate. The connecting gate between the Red Building and Main Lok Seva Bhawan building will remain open, the Home Department stated.

Security check of identity cards and passes of the employees and visitors will be intensified. The Home Department further stated travelling in a vehicle having car pass will not be permitted without valid authority for entry.

The dalit organisations have called for a 12-hour Bharat Bandh tomorrow in protest against the Supreme Court’s ruling on SC/ST reservations.