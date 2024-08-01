Kendrapara: The Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapada district reopened today after remaining closed for three months.

The national park was closed for visitors from May 1 to July 31 due to the mating and nesting season of saltwater crocodiles. During this time, female crocodiles lay eggs near the water bodies in the mangrove forest and guard them until the hatchlings emerge. The presence of tourists and the noise from mechanized boats can disturb these reptiles, making them more aggressive.

"About 114 crocodiles laid eggs this year," said Manas Das, the Assistant Conservator of Forests, during a media briefing.

To enhance the visitor experience, the Forest Department has constructed a 600-meter-long skywalk or wooden canopy bridge inside Bhitarkanika, 15 meters above the ground. This project, costing Rs 40 lakh, offers a close-up view of the forest and its wildlife. For safety reasons, only 20 visitors will be allowed on the skywalk at a time.

Tourists can book their visits online. Rest houses are available in Dangamala, Habalikothi, and Gupti.