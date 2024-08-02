Bhubaneswar: The Odisha capital will be connected with Durgapur and Bagdogra in West Bengal and Guwahati in Assam by air soon.

Indigo Airline will launch flight service between Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra and Guwahati via Durgapur on August 30.

This was revealed by Durgapur Airport Director Kailash Mandal at a presser here today.

“Indigo Airline will launch flight service between Bhubaneswar and Durgapur in West Bengal on August 30. Now, people of Odisha can visit Shantiniketan, Tarapith and other places in West Bengal without much difficulty,” said Mandal.

Indigo will provide flight service between Bhubaneswar and Durgapur daily while the same between Odisha capital and Bagdogra in West Bengal will be made available for four days in a week. The low-cost airline will provide flight service between Bhubaneswar and Guwahati in Assam for three days in a week, Mandal added.