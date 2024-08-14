Bhubaneswar: A woman caught her husband red-handed with two girls in an objectionable state at an OYO hotel in Patia area under Infocity police limits in Odisha capital, today.

The incident unfolded around 3 am when the woman, accompanied by a police team, reached the hotel after receiving information about her husband's suspected 'immoral activities.'

While searching the hotel room, police found objectionable items and liquor bottles. "I caught my husband with two girls in the hotel room at around 3 am today. Yesterday, he had threatened to end his life as some cases were registered against him at two police stations, " the woman said.

Cops suspect that a sex racket might be operating from the hotel. The two Bengali girls have been rescued by the police.

The woman's husband, who is reportedly a rapper, was detained at the Infocity police station for questioning.