Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to initiate concrete measures for the complete bifurcation of Plus II (higher secondary schools) and Plus III colleges to enhance the administration of educational institutions across the state, said Higher Education Minister Suryavanshi Suraj.

During a visit to Malkangiri on Independence Day, Suraj emphasized the importance of this long-awaited bifurcation to improve the standards of Plus III colleges in Odisha.

Minister Suraj noted that although the previous government had proposed the bifurcation, it has not yet been fully implemented, particularly in terms of infrastructure.

To address this, the state government will soon provide the necessary land and infrastructure to expedite the process, he said.

The Minister also highlighted plans to establish dedicated campuses for higher secondary schools, marking a significant step towards the effective administration of educational institutions in the state.