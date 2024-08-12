Bhubaneswar: Bitti Hottra Mohanty, son of Odisha's former Director General of Police (DGP) Bidya Bhushan Mohanty and a convict in the 2006 rape case of a German tourist in Alwar, Rajasthan, passed away on Monday.

According to reports, Bitti died while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

AIIMS officials confirmed that Bitti, who was suffering from stomach cancer, died around midnight. A senior official from AIIMS Bhubaneswar said, "Bitti Hotra was earlier undergoing treatment outside and admitted to AIIMS around one and a half months ago."

Bitti Hottra Mohanty was convicted for the rape of a German national in Alwar, Rajasthan. He was sentenced by the Fast Track Trial Court in Alwar just 15 days after his arrest on April 12, 2006.

While serving his seven-year jail sentence, Bitti was granted parole for 15 days on November 20, 2006, due to his mother's illness. However, instead of returning to jail on December 4, 2006, as required, he absconded. Bitti was later re-arrested on October 16, 2014.