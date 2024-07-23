Bhubaneswar: The BJP announced Talsara MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi as the party's candidate for the post of Deputy Speaker in Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The two-time legislator filed his nomination before the Assembly for the Deputy Speaker election after announcement of his name.

The BJP leader was first elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2019 Assembly Elections from Talsara seat in Sundargarh district. He retained the seat in 2024 elections.

Meanwhile, the Opposition BJD and Congress are yet to field their candidates for the Deputy Speaker post. The poll is scheduled for July 24 tomorrow.