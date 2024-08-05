Bhubaneswar: A BJP MLA today claimed that many leaders and legislators of Opposition BJD are in touch with the ruling party in Odisha.

Ashok Mohanty, BJP MLA from Pallahara in Angul district, further claimed that several BJD leaders are eager to shift their political allegiance to the ruling party in the state.

“Many state-level leaders and MLAs of BJD are in touch with the BJP in Odisha. These leaders are keen to join the ruling party. We welcome all who want to work for the development of Odisha and India,” Mohanty said.

The Pallahara MLA also claimed that the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD is on the decline in Odisha while the BJP is on the rise.

The BJD, however, refuted the BJP MLA’s claim. “The BJD is very much united under our leader Naveen Patnaik. The BJP is trying its best to destabilize BJD but it will not succeed,” said Binjharpur MLA and Opposition Chief Whip in Odisha Assembly Pramila Mallik.

The BJP came to power on its own in Odisha for the first time after the party secured victory in at least 78 Assembly seats of the total 147 in the state in 2024 polls.

The BJD, which ruled the state uninterruptedly from 2000 to 2024, managed to win only 51 seats.

Notably, Mamata Mohanta, a tribal leader from Mayurbhanj district, joined the BJP after resigning from the Rajya Sabha and the primary membership of BJD a few days ago.