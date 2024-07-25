Bhubaneswar: The BJP government in Odisha presented an annual Budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for 2024-25 financial year in the Assembly today.

It is the maiden Budget of BJP government in Odisha after the party came to power in the state for the first time after winning at least 78 Assembly seats of the total 147 in 2024 polls.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance department, tabled the Budget proposal in the Assembly.

This year’s Budget outlay is 15 per cent higher than the outlay of Rs 2.30 lakh crore in 2023-24 fiscal.

The total revenue receipts for the year have been estimated at Rs 2.11 lakh crore while the total capital receipt will be Rs 54,000 crore.

The state government has proposed to spend Rs 1.55 lakh crore on Programme Expenditure and Rs 58,195 crore on capital outlay in this financial year.

The fiscal deficit for the financial year has been estimated to be 3.5 per cent of the GSDP.

In its maiden Budget, the BJP government made significant allocations towards the key sectors like health, education, woman & child development, agriculture and sports.

The government allocated Rs 10,000 crore for Subhadra Yojana. Under the scheme, the government will provide cash voucher of Rs 50,000 to women in the state. The women can encash the vouchers in two years. The scheme is scheduled to be launched in the state in September this year.

The government has made an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for Samrudha Krushaka Yojana. It had earlier announced that Odisha will purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal from farmers in the state under the new scheme. Notably, the Centre had announced Rs 2,300 as MSP for paddy a few days ago.

The BJP government has renamed the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme of the previous BJD government as CM KISAN and allocated Rs 1,935 crore for it.

The government also changed the name of Aahar scheme to Shree Anna Abhiyan and allocated Rs 649 crore towards it.

Notably, the previous BJD government in the state had presented an interim Budget of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for the first four months of 2024-25 fiscal in the Assembly in February this year.

The BJD government had tabled an interim Budget instead of a full one in view of the impending Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the state. It had projected a Budget size of around Rs 2.5 lakh crore for the entire financial year.

After assuming power, the BJP government had invited suggestions from the common people as well as civil society organisations to draft the annual Budget 2024-25.

The Chief Minister had urged the people, civil society outfits, advocacy groups and other stakeholders to give their suggestions and participate in the Budget-making process.