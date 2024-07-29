Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LOP) Naveen Patnaik termed the maiden Budget presented by the BJP government in Odisha as a ‘name changing’ and ‘colour changing’ Budget while speaking in the Assembly today.

Patnaik, a five-time former Chief Minister, claimed that the newly-formed BJP government in the state, in its Budget proposal for 2024-25 financial year, has changed the names of at least 45 schemes launched during the BJD rule in Odisha.

“BJP formed government by promising people that they will bring ‘Paribartan’. After going through the budget documents, I see ‘Paribartan’ or Change’ – This government has changed the names of 45 schemes. BJP said their government will be a Game Changer but unfortunately has ended up being a ‘Name Changer’… and a ‘Colour Changer’,” said Patnaik, the president of BJD.

The former Chief Minister claimed that the BJP government, in its maiden Budget, has repeated more than 80 per cent schemes launched by the previous BJD governments in Odisha.

“This budget saw 80 per cent of our schemes being repeated. It shows the robustness, pro-people and progressive character of the schemes designed and implemented by the BJD government,” he added.

Patnaik came down heavily on the BJP government for ‘paltry’ budgetary allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for the implementation of Subhadra Yojana in the state.

“The BJP in its manifesto promised Rs 50,000 to every woman of Odisha under the Subhadra Yojana. More than 2 crore women are there in Odisha. Further, this was promised to be given in two years. You will need Rs 1 lakh crore to fulfill this promise. You have kept only Rs 10,000 crore in this budget. This will cover less than 10 per cent women of the state. What about the rest 1.8 crore women?” stated Patnaik.

The LOP also criticized the BJP government while highlighting ‘meagre’ budgetary allocations for raising the social security pensions and Paddy MSP in Odisha.

“The BJP promised to increase pension to Rs 3,500 per month. There are about 50 lakh pensioners in the state, out of which hardly 1 lakh pensioners will benefit as per the budget allocation. The party promised Rs 3,100 per quintal paddy MSP for farmers. The allocation kept in the budget will not be adequate to cover even thirty per cent farmers in the state,” Patnaik pointed out.

The former Chief Minister also targeted the BJP government for its promise of free electricity up to 300 units and an industrial corridor connecting Rourkela, Sambalpur, Dhamra and Paradip by 2027.

“Your party is known for ‘Jumla’, but this is a cruel joke on the people of Odisha to whom you gave the dream of a developed state,” said Patnaik.