Bhubaneswar: The Central Zoo Authority (CZA) has granted permission for a black tiger safari in Odisha's Similipal, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Susanta Nanda today.

This approval comes following the clearance from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The proposed safari will be located 10 kilometers from Baripada, covering an area of 100 acres in the Manchiapada region.

Tigers possessing the rare black gene from Nandankanan Zoological Park will be relocated to this safari. It is expected to open for tourists by the end of this year. Additionally, a hospital for tigers will be established to ensure their health and safety, the official said.

"Odisha is emerging as a secure habitat for tigers. These majestic creatures are traveling hundreds of kilometers to make Odisha their home. A tiger named Nandan, which arrived in Nandankanan in 2013, has been identified through genetic studies as originating from the central India landscape. Recently, two tigers from the same landscape have also made Odisha their residence," he said.

With the growing number of tigers in the state, this initiative is expected to further boost the tiger population, said Nanda.