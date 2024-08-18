Bhubaneswar: Following the death of Union Minister Jual Oram's wife due to dengue, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) faced flak over rising dengue cases in the city.

Although the BMC claimed to have taken measures to control mosquito breeding in the city, the BJP held the civic body responsible for the spread of the vector-borne disease.

"As compared to last year, the dengue cases are under control in Bhubaneswar this year. However, we need to remain alert. The BMC is conducting mosquito fogging and bush cutting operations in response to the increased numbers of dengue cases under its jurisdiction," BMC Mayor Sulochana Das said.

On BMC drive to control the spread of dengue cases, she said, "It is observing dry day every Friday to oversee as to how water does not accumulate in the vicinity and tyres around houses. The citizens should also be aware of dengue prevention."

On demise of Jual Oram's wife, who died of dengue today, Das said, "It's saddening to hear about death of the union minister's wife. Everyone's life is precious. The BMC and Health Department are working together for prevention of dengue."

On growing number of dengue cases, Health Minister admitted that Khordha district has topped the list in dengue cases.

"We had conducted a survey on dengue two days ago. The statistics suggested that the highest number of dengue cases have been reported in Khordha. As the testing has increased, Bhubaneswar also recorded more cases. We are ready to keep the dengue cases under control," said Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

Reacting to Das' statement on dengue cases, Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh alleged serious negligence by the BMC in its service to people of Bhubaneswar.

"The BMC has neglected in taking measures against mosquito breeding," he said, warning to take stern action against the municipal corporation.

The BJP legislator played the blame game after dengue claimed life of Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram's wife Jhingia Oram in Bhubaneswar.

Jhingia Oram passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar late on Saturday night. She was undergoing treatment for dengue for past nine days.