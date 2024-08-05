Cuttack: The body of a Bol Bam devotee (Kanwariya) was recovered from Mahanadi river in Odisha's Cuttack city, today.

The deceased was identified as Biswajit Behera (22). He was a resident of Tinigharia.

Reports indicate that Biswajit drowned while trying to collect water from the Mahanadi river near Bhadimula Ghat for the Jalalagi ritual on Sunday evening.

The mishap took place when he was drawing water from the river for Jala Abhishek at Asthasambhu Temple.

Fire Services personnel had initiated an extensive search operation in the water body using a motorboat. However, the search was paused overnight.

The operation resumed on Monday morning, leading to the recovery of Biswajit's body.