Cuttack: This year’s Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) for both Paper-I & Paper-II categories was rescheduled by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) authorities in Cuttack, today.

Accordingly, the exams for candidates of both Papers earlier scheduled to be held on August 9, 2024, have been postponed to August 17, 2024, due to some unavoidable circumstances. This is for the information of all concerned, the Board mentioned in an official notification.

Admit cards shall be made available on the BSE official website: www.bseodisha.ac.in from August 12 onwards.

Notably, a notification issued in this regard was in continuation to the previous BSE notification No-653, dated June 21, 2024.