New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2024-25, said today that the Central Government will provide assistance in developing tourist places in Odisha.

"Odisha’s scenic beauty, temples, monuments, craftsmanship, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes and pristine beaches make it an ultimate tourism destination. Our Government will provide assistance for their development," she said.

Mentioning about 'Purvodaya' plan for development of eastern region of the country, the minister said the plan will be made for all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

This will cover human resource development, infrastructure, and generation of economic opportunities to make the region an engine to attain Viksit Bharat, said Sitharaman.