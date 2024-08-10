Cancer: Prioritize your well-being, or things could take a turn for the worse. Today, you'll see the positive outcomes of past investments made for a prosperous future. Enjoy joyful moments with family and friends. Your fairness and generosity in love may be rewarded. Consider sitting down with your family to discuss important life matters. While your words might initially cause some discomfort, they could lead to meaningful solutions. Expect your spouse to do something special for you today. Participating in social welfare activities will also bring you a sense of fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Remedy: Pour milk on a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of the wet soil from near the tree on your forehead to promote good health and auspiciousness.