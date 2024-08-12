Cancer: Friends might introduce you to someone special who will have a significant impact on your thoughts. You may spend a lot of money on a party with friends today, but your financial situation will still remain strong. The arrival of guests at your home will make the day pleasant and enjoyable. There's a good chance you'll meet an interesting person today. Work opportunities may arise through the women you know. However, due to a party or gathering at your home, you might find your time slipping away. Those around you may do something that rekindles the love in your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: To boost your financial prospects, worship Lord Bhairav.

Lucky Color: Brown

Brown Lucky Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM