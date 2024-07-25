Cancer: Avoid conflicts as they may aggravate your illness. If you have borrowed money from a family member, it's best to repay it today to avoid potential legal action. Use your extra energy to organize a big party and bring everyone together. Harsh words from your sweetheart might upset you. Your confidence is growing, and progress is evident. You might want to read a book in your free time, but family members could disturb you frequently. Be cautious as a stranger might create tension between you and your partner.

Lucky Color: Mustard

Mustard Lucky Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Remedy: To achieve a blissful love life, recite the Vishnu Chalisa or sing hymns in praise of Lord Vishnu.