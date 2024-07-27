Cancer: The selfish behavior of a friend or acquaintance might disturb your mental peace today. You are likely to benefit from the help of your brother or sister. Older relatives might make unreasonable demands. Avoid dictating to your lover, as it could lead to serious problems. In the evening, you might feel like getting away from home for a walk on the terrace or in a park. High expectations today could lead to sadness in your married life. However, you will remain at peace and communicate openly with others. Remedy: For excellent health benefits, keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night, and in the morning, pour this water at the root of the nearest tree.

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

Dark Blue Lucky Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM