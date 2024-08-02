Cancer: Your health will be perfect today. Be cautious with your finances, as investing based on others' advice could lead to losses. Enjoy spending time with your family. However, your beloved might struggle with your unpredictable behavior. Although people close to you will seek your company, you may prefer some alone time for mental peace. Your spouse might get upset if you forget to share something important with them. Oversleeping today could leave you feeling drained, so try to stay active throughout the day. Remedy: Use a moderate amount of red chili in your food preparation for economic well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.