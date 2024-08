Cancer: Listen to everyone; you might find solutions to your problems. Be cautious, as any of your movable property could be stolen today. Trying to meet everyone's demands will leave you feeling pulled in many directions. Avoid being forceful in love affairs. A journey undertaken for better career prospects may materialize, but make sure to get your parents' permission first to avoid objections later. Use your free time today to chat with the younger members of your household. Be aware that neighbors might wrongly expose personal aspects of your married life to family and friends.

Lucky Colour: Mint Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief in your pocket to gain auspiciousness in business and work life.