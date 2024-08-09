Capricorn: Focus on bringing positive thoughts into your mind today. You may receive financial benefits from your mother's side, possibly with help from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Friends will be there to support you if needed. Positive energy will surround your love life. However, you might face criticism from a senior for several unfinished tasks that have been neglected in the past, leading you to spend your free time today catching up on work. On the bright side, you and your spouse will create a beautiful memory together. You may also reflect on an old mistake and feel upset about it.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Pink. Auspicious Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM.

10:30 AM - 12:00 PM. Remedy: Recite the Aditya Hridaya Stotra to alleviate any frustration or agitation.