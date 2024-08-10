Capricorn: Your energy levels will be high today, so use them to tackle any pending tasks. Consider investing surplus money in real estate. This is the perfect time to share your ambitions with your parents—they’ll fully support you. Stay focused and work hard to achieve your goals. Love may bring you joy today. It’s also a good idea to distance yourself from people who aren't a positive influence and are wasting your time. Today, you'll experience the true joy of being married. However, spending extra time with your family could lead to some friction, so try to avoid any unnecessary conflicts.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Brown. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Remedy: Plant trees to help protect the environment.