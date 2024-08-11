Capricorn: Your health will flourish as you enjoy happy moments with others, but be mindful not to neglect it, as this could cause problems later on. You may feel a strong urge to make quick money. Friends might become more involved in your personal life than you'd like. Your love life could take an exciting turn today, with your partner possibly bringing up the topic of marriage. If this happens, take the time to carefully consider all aspects before making any decisions. This is also a great time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Your talent for persuading others will bring you significant rewards. It seems your spouse is feeling especially fortunate to have you—make the most of this special moment today.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

Remedy: To ensure a smooth family life, discard any old or torn books.