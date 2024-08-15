Capricorn: Visualize a bright, beautiful, and glorious image to lift your spirits. Though the day may start with a financial setback, which could affect your mood, you'll find that your family members respond to you positively, bringing some relief. Be mindful of your words today—harsh remarks could disrupt the peace and strain your relationship with your partner. Avoid entering into any joint ventures, as your partners might try to take advantage of you. You may stumble upon an old item at home that brings back nostalgic memories of your childhood. Be prepared for a possible disagreement with your spouse over something they heard in the neighborhood.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Purple. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

2:00 PM to 3:30 PM. Remedy: To ensure a smooth love life, consider helping those in need, especially Kinnars (Eunuchs).