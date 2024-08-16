Capricorn: Today is the perfect day to recommit to improving your health. Those who have been spending money carelessly will realize the value of saving, as an unexpected financial need may arise. If you’ve been focusing too much on outdoor activities at the expense of your studies, be prepared for your parents’ displeasure. Balancing your career planning with leisure activities is crucial to keep your parents happy. Romance will be at the forefront of your mind today. Due to a task left unfinished at work, you may need to spend your evening completing it. Your spouse will express how much you mean to them with heartfelt words today. You'll feel at peace and more open in your conversations with others.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2:45 PM - 4:15 PM.

2:45 PM - 4:15 PM. Remedy: Worship an image or idol of Goddess Durga (Simhavahini, riding a lion) to ensure stable financial conditions.