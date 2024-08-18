Capricorn: You'll likely find joy in celebrating the success of others by offering them praise. Your financial situation should improve as the day progresses. Spend quality time with those who love and care for you. However, your romantic relationship might face some disapproval. Your confidence is on the rise, and progress is within reach. Be mindful not to waste your free time on unproductive activities. Although your neighbors might try to cause trouble in your married life, your bond is strong and won't be easily shaken. For added good fortune in your love life, consider eating a bit of sugar before meeting your partner.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Coral. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.