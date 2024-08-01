Capricorn: Be cautious while driving, especially on turns, as someone else's negligence could cause problems for you. Investing in antiques and jewelry will bring gains and prosperity. Despite your efforts, those you live with may not be pleased with you today. Plant a sapling to foster growth and positivity. Your dominating attitude might attract criticism from colleagues. In your spare time, you will finally tackle tasks you've been planning but haven't executed yet. You might misunderstand your spouse today, which could keep you upset throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 1.15 pm.

Remedy: Keep a yellow piece of cloth in your pocket, wallet, or near you for a healthy body and mind. Yellow is a great mood enhancer.