Capricorn: Today is an excellent day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem and make you feel good. Financially, this day will be more prosperous than usual, and you can expect to earn a satisfying amount of money. The evening promises to be joyful as your home fills with guests, creating a warm and lively atmosphere. Love will feel like the freshness of spring today—full of flowers, sunshine, and a sense of excitement. Your efforts at work will be recognized and appreciated. It's a great day overall, so take some time to reflect on your own shortcomings; this self-evaluation can lead to positive personal growth. After facing various challenges in your marriage, today presents a golden opportunity to cherish and celebrate your love for each other. Remedy: Show kindness to the sweeper community, and consider donating raw coal and black sesame seeds wrapped in woolen fabric for professional success.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Silver. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.