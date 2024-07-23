Capricorn: Today, you can expect to be in good health. Your well-being might inspire you to play with your friends. However, be cautious if a friend asks to borrow a large sum of money, as helping them could put you in a difficult financial position. Someone who previously harbored ill feelings toward you may attempt to clear the air and reconcile. You'll experience pure and pious love today. Demonstrate your efficiency and prove your worth in whatever you do. Make an effort to understand situations clearly; otherwise, you might waste your free time dwelling on unnecessary thoughts. This will be the best day of your married life, filled with the true ecstasy of love.

Lucky Colour: Mustard.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.

Remedy: Donate bronze to increase the positive influence of Mercury and boost your economic growth.