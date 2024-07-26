Capricorn: Your energy level will be high today. However, money gains might not meet your expectations. If you receive an invitation to a new place, accept it gracefully. Romance will rule your heart. You may spend most of your day sleeping at home, but in the evening, you'll realize the importance of time. Someone around you might do something special that will make your life partner fall for you all over again. While "work hard and party harder" might be the modern mantra, remember that excessive partying can harm your health.

Lucky Colour: Teal.

Auspicious Time: 1:45 PM - 3:15 PM.

Remedy: Worship a silver idol of your presiding deity at home regularly for a strong financial position.